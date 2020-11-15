Bernard Alan "Al" Snider
May 9, 1936 - November 8, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Bernard Alan "Al" Snider, 84, of State College passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Al was born May 9, 1936, in Mansfield, OH, to the late Bernard Ellis and Margaret Alice (Anson) Snider. While attending Ohio State, he met Martha "Marty" Ann Tressler and on June 7, 1959 in Bryan, Ohio, he married the love of his life, Marty. They were married 61 years at the time of his passing.
Al was a loving husband and father. In addition to his wife, Al is survived by three children, Julie Ann Redford and her husband Rob of Kootenai, ID, Thomas Alan Snider and his wife Carrie of Phoenix, AZ, and Jane Elizabeth Sutterlin and her husband Bob of State College; brother Charles Lake Snider and his wife JoAnn of Mill Creek, WA; Bev Snider of Petersburg, Kentucky wife of late brother Paul D. Snider; eleven grandchildren: Catherine, Karen, Jennifer, Jacob, Tim, Stephanie, Andrew, John, Alan, Maxwell, Emma and eight great-grandchildren: Eliza, Bennett, Sam, Graham, Marcus, Louis, Rosanna, Tatum.
Al graduated 1954 from McClure High School, McClure, OH. He received his Bachelors of Science degree (1958), his Masters of Science degree (1963) from The Ohio State University, and his Ph.D. from Michigan State University (1974).
Al contributed over 32 years of his professional life to 4-H starting as an Ohio member. Following college, he worked as a Vo-Ag teacher, then a Michigan 4-H Youth Agent, and a 4-H Youth Specialist at Michigan State, and Oregon State. In 1985, Dr. Snider was appointed PA State Program 4-H Leader where he expanded the PA 4-H youth program. Al passionately worked to develop community coalitions for Tobacco Free Youth (including 4-H Members). Al retired from Penn State in 1997 as Professor Emeritus, but continued to work with youth programs and tobacco prevention. In 2007, Al worked with Penn State to remove smoking in Beaver Stadium, the home of Penn State football games.
In 2015, Al Snider was inducted into The National 4-H Hall of Fame for his contributions to 4-H and youth development.
Al was a member of the State College Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of Centre Hills Country Club and served on the board of directors, where his passion led him to the establishment of the Jr. Golf Program in 2003. Al was an avid golfer with two hole-in-ones, which the family is still trying to match.
When presented with a difficult golf shot or situation, Al would remind the family "Good thing we're tough".
Al was an optimistic, understanding, compassionate and a caring soul. He was a great influence on his family and he is sorely missed.
Due to Covid-19, we are having a small family service at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org
or Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org/donate
.
