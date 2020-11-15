Marty and family,



I am so sorry to read of Al's passing. He started about the same time I received my official start in the 4-H program. We were one of his Tobacco Coalition counties. He was a kind and gentle soul that pushed our program to be stronger academically. I appreciate those lessons. May you feel the comfort asked through our prayers for you and your family. I know this te is very difficult in so many ways, but please know he made a difference in the lives of so many.



Patty Anderson

Coworker