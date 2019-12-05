Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Behrer. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Rose Behrer November 21,1931 ~ November 29, 2019 Rose Behrer (Rider), 88, of Spruce Creek, Pa. and Foxdale Village in State College went to her heavenly home Friday, November 29, 2019. Born November 21,1931 in Penna. Furnace, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Charlotte Ryder Rider of Penna. Furnace, Pa. Bernice married the love of her life, John Calvin Behrer, her husband of 51 years who preceded her in death on December 14, 2002. Bernice is survived by her dearly loved four children: Michael and his wife, Linda, of Spruce Creek, Ruth Ann of Zelienople, Nancy Nagel and her husband, John, of Williamsport, and Susan Blum and her husband, Greg, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Edward on June 5, 1967. She is survived by eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, which she adored. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul Rider and a sister Ruth Kalmbach. She was a graduate of State College High School Class of 1949. After high school she worked at Penn State in the Instructional Film Research Program for two years as office manager. She was a member of the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Graysville, Pa. She was a former member of the grange at Penna. Furnace. She was co-leader, with her husband of the Spruce Creek Valley 4-H club for 22 years. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. She grew all the vegetables for her family. She also enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband and playing board and card games with her family. She was an avid Penn State Sports fan especially football. Her family was the center of her life. The thing she enjoyed the most was hosting and spending time with all of her family. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St, State College. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian, Graysville with the Reverend David Hersh officiating. Burial will be at Graysville Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Foxdale Village, 500 E Marylyn Ave, State College, Pa. 16801 or Upper Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, 2620 Spruce Creek Rd, Pennsylvania Furnace, PA 16865 in Bernice's honor. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

