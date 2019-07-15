Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice G. Sheaffer. View Sign Service Information Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes Inc 200 N Main St Lewistown , PA 17044 (717)-248-6727 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice G. Sheaffer December 22, 1926July 12, 2019 Bernice G. Sheaffer, 92, of Lewistown, formerly of Bellefonte, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Ohesson Manor. Born on December 22, 1926, in Lewistown, she was a daughter to the late Isaac J. and Margaret Viola (Worrall) Quay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; her husband, James H. Sheaffer, Jr., who passed Nov. 21, 2004; three sisters, Betty Emel, Laura Quay, and Geraldine Tavares; two brothers, Richard Quay and Isaac James Quay, Jr., making her the last of her siblings; a nephew, Larry Quay; and a daughter-in-law, Marie Sheaffer. She is survived by; three sons, James R. Sheaffer, of Lewistown, Robert W. Sheaffer, Sr. and wife, Ann, of New Cumberland, Michael S. Sheaffer and wife, Linda, of Centre Hall; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Bernice was a member of Milesburg Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church in Lewistown. Earlier in life, she worked at the Arrow Shirt Factory, for 4 years. She also worked at various jobs in the Bellefonte Area. She would sit and crochet all day long and was hardly ever seen without a skein of yarn. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main St., Lewistown, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Deb Ernst officiating. Interment will take place at Church Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

