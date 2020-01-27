Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice J. Kyler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice J. Kyler October 11, 1922 - January 25, 2020 Bernice J. Kyler, 97, of Sandy Ridge, PA died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona, PA. Born on October 11, 1922 in Sandy Ridge, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Shipley) Cowher. She married Edward W. Kyler who preceded her in death on February 25, 1993. She was an active member of: Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Sandy Ridge, PA; the Mountain Top Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in Sandy Ridge, PA and the Order of the Eastern Star, Altoona Chapter 290 in Altoona, PA. Bernice was retired from the Penn State University as a supervisor of mailing services and was a 1940 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. She was fondly known as the Chinese Auction Lady at the annual Sandy Ridge Homecoming Festival. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by: two brothers, Billy Cowher and Richard Cowher; her son-in-law, Robert R. Hoover; and one sister-in-law, Claretta Cowher. She is survived by: one daughter, Jolie D. Hoover of Sandy Ridge, PA; one sister-in-law Joan Cowher; two grandchildren, Michelle Joan Moore & her husband Billy and Scott Cole Hoover & his wife Rusty; four great-grandchildren, McKenzie Moore, Cole Hoover, Parker Moore and Seth Hoover; one niece, Susan Watson: and three nephews, Steve Cowher, Greg Cowher, and Dr. Christopher Cowher. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, c/o Virginia Snyder, P.O. Box 3, Sandy Ridge, PA 16677 or to the Mountain Top Fire Co., P.O. Box 50, 392 State St., Sandy Ridge, PA 16677. To sign the online guestbook go to:

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 27, 2020

