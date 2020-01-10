|
|
Bertha Elmira Parker August 8, 1926 January 7, 2020 Bertha Elmira Parker, 93, of Bellefonte, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born August 8, 1926, in State College, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Melinda Miller Rudy. On November 7, 1943 she married Randolph F. Parker, who preceded her in death on August 12, 2013. She is survived by two children, Thomas Parker and his wife, Betsy, of Bellefonte, and Nancy Stere and her husband Bill, of Unionville; two grandchildren, Aaron Parker and his wife, Becky, and Pamela Fike and her husband, John; two step-grandchildren, Megan Field and her husband Drew, Michelle Corey; three great-grandchildren, Samantha, Liberty, and Eden, and a sister, Greta Klinefelter. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by nine siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Bertha attended State College High School and worked for the State College School District in the cafeteria and at Penn State University as a Bookkeeper. She was a member of the Mount Nittany United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College, PA. Funeral will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11am at Koch Funeral Home with Reverend Carl Hill officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made in Bertha's honor to Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 1500 E. Branch Road, State College, PA 16801, The , heart.org/donate, or a . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 10, 2020
