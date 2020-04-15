Bessie A. Breon September 19, 1933-April 13, 2020. Bessie A. Breon, 86, of rural Bellefonte passed away at her residence on Monday, April 13, 2020. Bessie was born on September 19, 1933 in Unionville, a daughter of the late John and Anna Snook Burns. On April 27, 1953, she married Robert E. Breon, Sr. who preceded her in death on February 15, 2019. Bessie was a homemaker. She enjoyed being with her family. Bessie is survived by her children, Robert E. Breon, Jr and his wife Ginger of Port Matilda, Rossy Regel and her husband George of Mount Eagle, Kathy Miller and her husband Ralph of rural Bellefonte, and Allen Breon and his wife Pebbles of Port Matilda. Also surviving are her 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; her brothers, John (Pauline) Burns, Robert (Linda) Burns, Charles (Mary) Burns, Richard (Connie) Burns and her sister, Dorothy Cain. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings. Funeral Services will be held at a later date and will be announced at that time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2020