1/1
Betsy L. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy L. Johnson January 23, 1983-October 10, 2020 Betsy L. Johnson, 37, of Miles burg, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1983 in State College, the daughter of Dennis L. Johnson, Sr. and Marion I. Hockenberry Miller of Unionville. Along with her parents she is survived by her father, Dennis W. Miller of Unionville; her children, Owen A. Rhoades, Chandler L. Burns, Kadin E. Rupert and her siblings, Dennis L. (Sue) Johnson, Jr. of Fleming, Tina (Kevin) Reese of Port Matilda, Rex(Leslie) Johnson of rural Bellefonte, Harry B. Johnson of Unionville, Jamie Barndt of Unionville and LeLand Miller Paige of Bellefonte. She is also survived by her fiance, Josh E. Rupert of Milesburg. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne F. Miller. Betsy was of the Protestant faith and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her cat, Ted. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6 P. M. to 8 P. M. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., P. O. Box 288, 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Betsy L. Johnson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved