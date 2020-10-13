Betsy L. Johnson January 23, 1983-October 10, 2020 Betsy L. Johnson, 37, of Miles burg, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1983 in State College, the daughter of Dennis L. Johnson, Sr. and Marion I. Hockenberry Miller of Unionville. Along with her parents she is survived by her father, Dennis W. Miller of Unionville; her children, Owen A. Rhoades, Chandler L. Burns, Kadin E. Rupert and her siblings, Dennis L. (Sue) Johnson, Jr. of Fleming, Tina (Kevin) Reese of Port Matilda, Rex(Leslie) Johnson of rural Bellefonte, Harry B. Johnson of Unionville, Jamie Barndt of Unionville and LeLand Miller Paige of Bellefonte. She is also survived by her fiance, Josh E. Rupert of Milesburg. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne F. Miller. Betsy was of the Protestant faith and a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her cat, Ted. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6 P. M. to 8 P. M. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., P. O. Box 288, 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Betsy L. Johnson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
