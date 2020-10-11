1/1
Betty H. Vonada
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty H. Vonada August 16, 1924 - October 9, 2020 Betty H. Vonada, 96, of Aaronsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 9, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born August 16, 1924 in Beech Creek, Betty was a daughter of the late Emery and Mary (Schaffer) Day. She was married to Albert Vonada, who preceded her in death in 2003. In 2007, she married Sterile Fiedler who survives at their home. Betty was employed as a waitress and then she cleaned houses in the local area. She helped her first husband on their farm until he was no longer able to do farming. Betty loved to garden, both vegetable and flowers. She was a member of the Penns Valley's God's Missionary Church in Spring Mills. Betty also loved to cook, combing recipe books for new recipes to try. She especially loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by two daughters, Darlene Kensinger (Dale) of Centre Hall and Elaine Clark ( Gary) of Lewistown; five grandchildren, Bill Anderson (L'Oreal), Nicole Waybright (Jim), Kimberly Crossman (Kyle), Michael Hazel (Carol) and Daniel Kensinger (Carol); fifteen great-grandchildren, Ryan, Tristan, Cassandra, Corey, Joshua, Tyler, Zachary, James, Jasmine, Daylene, Veronica, Leeland, Lorelai, Kyler and Alayna. Also surviving are seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her first husband, Betty was preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Bowersox. Services will be held and announced, at a later date, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, 106 Ross Hill Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875 or to Penns Valley GMC, 109 Evergreen Lane, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved