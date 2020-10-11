Betty H. Vonada August 16, 1924 - October 9, 2020 Betty H. Vonada, 96, of Aaronsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 9, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born August 16, 1924 in Beech Creek, Betty was a daughter of the late Emery and Mary (Schaffer) Day. She was married to Albert Vonada, who preceded her in death in 2003. In 2007, she married Sterile Fiedler who survives at their home. Betty was employed as a waitress and then she cleaned houses in the local area. She helped her first husband on their farm until he was no longer able to do farming. Betty loved to garden, both vegetable and flowers. She was a member of the Penns Valley's God's Missionary Church in Spring Mills. Betty also loved to cook, combing recipe books for new recipes to try. She especially loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by two daughters, Darlene Kensinger (Dale) of Centre Hall and Elaine Clark ( Gary) of Lewistown; five grandchildren, Bill Anderson (L'Oreal), Nicole Waybright (Jim), Kimberly Crossman (Kyle), Michael Hazel (Carol) and Daniel Kensinger (Carol); fifteen great-grandchildren, Ryan, Tristan, Cassandra, Corey, Joshua, Tyler, Zachary, James, Jasmine, Daylene, Veronica, Leeland, Lorelai, Kyler and Alayna. Also surviving are seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her first husband, Betty was preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Bowersox. Services will be held and announced, at a later date, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, 106 Ross Hill Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875 or to Penns Valley GMC, 109 Evergreen Lane, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
