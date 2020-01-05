Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane Burris. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jane Burris October 11, 1940-January 3, 2020 Betty Jane Burris, 79, of Belle-fonte, passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born in Hollidaysburg on October 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Estep. She married Rodney G. Burris in 1961, in Bellefonte, who preceded her in death on April 12, 1996. She is survived by her son, Rodney A. Burris, and his wife Camela of Cameron, NC, her daughter, Suzette D. George of Roanoke, VA, beloved son-in-law, Robert E. George of York, PA, and her sister, Gloria Gean Weaverling of Bedford. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Christopher A. Burris, Kristinn D. Wise, Kollinn H. George, and four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Wise, Johnathan Wise, Cayden Burris, and Cashlyn Burris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. Betty was a member of the Coleville Wesleyan Church. Additionally, she was a member of the Women of the Moose and the Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader of the CDT and enjoyed word searches, Elvis and country music. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "Nan." Betty will be remembered for her warm and soft side, as well as her feisty side. She was truly one of a kind! Undoubtedly, she will be greatly missed by her extended friends and family. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

