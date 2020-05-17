Betty Jane Royer August 29, 1931-May 13, 2020 Beverly Jane Royer, 88, of Aaronsburg, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Beverly was born on August 29, 1931, in Bellefonte, a daughter of the late James and Anna Schenck Jodon. She was married to Fred L. Royer who preceded her in death in 2015. Beverly was a homemaker. She was of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and canning. She is survived by her sons, Thomas S. (Carol) Royer of Jacksonville, FL, David A. (Roxanne) Royer of Dublin, OH and Robert A. (Kimberly) Royer of Akron, OH. Also surviving are her 4 grandchildren Brian Royer, Sarah True, Meghan Holden and Alex Royer; 8 great-grandchildren and one sister, Mona Foster of Kansas City, MO. Along with her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter Jodon, David Jodon, Leamer "Butch" Jodon and her sisters, Mabel Davis, and Libby McMurtrie. Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Houserville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationservicesinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 17, 2020.