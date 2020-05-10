Betty Jane Washell November 25, 1937-May 4, 2020 Betty Jane Washell, age 82, of State College, passed peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on Monday, May 4, 2020, at The Atrium, at The Village At Penn State. She spent her last days surrounded by her husband, sons, and grandchildren. Born November 25, 1937, in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Betty Walters Shadle. On June 29, 1963 she married Edward J. Washell, to whom she was married for 56 years. Betty graduated from Renovo High School in 1955. She worked as a cashier with the State College School District until her retirement. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Along with her husband, Betty is also survived by two children, Edward E. Washell and his wife Stacie of State College, and William J. Washell and his wife Deana of State College; and five grandchildren, Samantha, Jesse, Sara, Mollie, and Sydney Washell. Betty was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. She was the last of her generation. Betty Jane was a wonderful hostess, always offering food and drinks to her guests and grandchildren, a testament to her many happy years spent feeding lunch to the students of State High. She was always thinking about the well-being of others, with her sons and grandchildren always her top focus. She loved her cookies and the occasional afternoon trip to Dairy Queen, or visits from her grandchildren accompanied by a large strawberry milkshake. If not sitting in her blue rocking chair, Betty could be found out back rocking on her porch swing at Fir Drive with her husband Ed, humming songs from The Sound of Music. Betty, often referred to as Nanny, was a kind and caring wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. A private Graveside Service will be held at Pine Hall Cemetery, with Father Jonathan Dickson presiding. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bob Perks Cancer Fund at http://www.bobperksfund.org/. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 10, 2020.