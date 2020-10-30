Betty Jean Cable
May 30, 1933 - October 27, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Betty Jean Cable, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at AristaCare at Hearthside in State College. Born in Coburn, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Harold Stewart and Marion (Hosterman) Guisewite Hyde. On October 25, 1953, in Millheim, she married the love of her life, Dick Armand Cable, who preceded her in death on November 1, 2018, after sharing 65 years of marriage together.
Betty was a graduate of East Penn High School in Millheim. After raising her four boys, she went on to graduate from Empire Beauty School in State College. She was a hair stylist at Ian of Danks and eventually retired from Naomi & Company.
She is survived by four sons, Terry (Karen), Todd, and Tim (Barb), all of State College, and Tom (Sharon), of Bellefonte; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Nancy Buchanan of Millheim, and one brother, Roger Guisewite of Aaronsburg.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Guisewite and Robert "Bob" Guisewite.
Betty was a life member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte. She loved meeting and talking with all the new people that she met during her years as a hairstylist. She was the most pleasant person you would ever meet. She enjoyed gardening. Betty especially enjoyed her bowling league and skiing. She went skiing all over the country, Europe, and parts of Canada. She went on ski trips up until she was 79 years old.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday, November 2, 2020, at noon, at Fairview Cemetery in Millheim, directly across from Hosterman & Stover Hardware Store at 190 West Main Street, Millheim, with Rev. Will Osman officiating. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at the service for Betty.
The graveside service will be recorded by the family. Anyone who is unable to attend the service can email drawtec@comcast.net to request a copy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at PO Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
