Betty Jean Williams October 28, 1936May 14, 2019 Betty Jean Williams, 82, of Lemont passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her home. She was born October 28, 1936 in Clearfield, PA; a daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Ogden) Schnars. On July 9, 1955 she married the love of her life, Richard Melvin Williams who survives. After high school, Betty became a Para-Professional for the State College School District retiring after 27 years of service; she then became a part-time caregiver for Home Instead, in State College. Some of her hobbies included sewing, crafting, gardening, reading and volunteering in church. Most importantly, Betty loved spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Mount Nittany United Methodist Church in Lemont. Along with her husband Richard, she is survived by two daughters Kari Lyn Corbett of State College, and Deborah Jo Adams (Craig) of Camp Hill, PA; six grandchildren, Jaime Lyn Douville, Kayla Jean Langton (Nick), William R.L. Corbett. Colin Alexander Corbett, Ryan Thomas Watson, and Brittany Lee Watson; four brothers, Charles, Blaine, Donald (Diana) David (Hazel) Schnars. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Sharon (Williams) Watson. Friends will be received from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Mount Nittany United Methodist Church, 500 E Branch Rd, State College. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Edward Preston and Pastor Carl Hill officiating. A luncheon will be served at the church folllowing the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Mont Nittany United Methodist Church, 500 E Branch Rd, State College. An online guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at

