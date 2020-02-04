Betty L. Peters June 10, 1929 February 2, 2020 Betty L. Peters, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Huntingdon on June 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late James D. and Bessie (Stahley) McMahon. Betty was a graduate of Huntingdon High School. She worked in the housing department at Penn State for many years until her retirement in 1994. She is survived by her one daughter, Linda McClenahan of Bellefonte, five grandchildren, Amanda Peters (Robert Packer), Adam Peters, Aaron Peters, Zakkary McClenahan, and Jade McClenahan; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Hadleigh and Lena. Also surviving is one sister, Gladys McMahon of Bellefonte. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Dale Peters, and seven siblings, Chalmer McMahon, Woodrow McMahon, Melvin McMahon, Glenn McMahon, Maude Fry, Jean Shade, and Kathleen Way. Betty enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 4, 2020