Betty Louise Dutrow March 9, 1928July 26, 2019 Betty Louise Dutrow, 91, of Centre Hall, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on March 9, 1928 in Potter Twp., she was the daughter of the late George and Grace Martz Sweeney. On March 14, 1950 in Winchester VA, she married John H. Dutrow. John passed away on June 14, 2013. Betty was a 1946 graduate of Centre Hall Potter High School, where she played basketball all four years of high school. Betty worked as an Operator for Bell Telephone Co. from 1946 until 1957. She then worked on the family farm and was a homemaker until retirement. Betty was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall for over 50 years. She was an active member and would call all members to wish them a happy birthday. She enjoyed watching all sports on TV, especially the Philadelphia Phillies and attending Grange Fair. Betty is survived by; two daughters, Teresa L. Grove and her husband, Donald, of Centre Hall and Corrine L. Bebout and her husband, Thomas, of Venetia, PA, three grandchildren; Scott Bebout of Venetia, Jennifer Cunningham and her husband, Denis, of Coraopolis, PA, and Seth Grove and his wife, Jessica, of Spring Mills, three great grandsons; Caleb & Teague Bebout of Venetia, and Jacob Grove of Spring Mills, and one great granddaughter, Mackenzie Grove of Spring Mills. Also surviving Betty is her sister, Polly G Brook and her husband, Dan, of Centre Hall, sister in-law, Janet Leister Dutrow of Mifflinburg, a special brother in-law, Warren Dutrow of Beaver Springs, PA and a sister in-law to whom she spoke to everyday, Sarah Sweeney of Pleasant Gap. Along with her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, William Sweeney and granddaughter in-law, Liz Bebout. Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6-8pm and Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10-11am at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11am at the church with Rev. Rebecca Horn officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran Church, PO Box 331, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Betty's family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff at Wynwood in Centre Hall, where Betty lived for the last six years, for all their assistance and support. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

