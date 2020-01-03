Betty Louise (nee Gibboney) Shirk November 3, 1931 ~ December 30, 2019 Betty Louise (nee Gibboney) Shirk, 88, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at The Oaks of Pleasant Gap. She was born on November 3, 1931 in Berry Township, Huntington County; a daughter of the late John A. and Gertrude (Houtz) Gibboney. On August 2, 1952, she married Robert M. Shirk who preceded her in death in 1995. Betty was an active member of the Grace Lutheran Church, in State College. Mrs. Shirk and her husband ran and operated their own floral shop for many years The State College Floral Shoppe. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and going bowling. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her three children; Linda S. Johnson (Stephen) of Houserville, Lydia R. Shirk of State College, and Robert H. Shirk (Carol) of Altoona; five grandchildren, Stephanie J. Smith (Matthew), Matthew David Gutierrez, John Shirk, Jessi Shirk, and Laura Kelley (Dan); one great granddaughter, Victoria Smith. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Glen, Harry, Duane, Robert, Ruth, Jean, and Helen. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St., State College, PA, with Pastor Scott Schul officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Pine Hall Cemetery, State College. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alpha Fire Company, 400 W. Beaver Ave., State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook may be signed and contributions sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020