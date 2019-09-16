Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Louise "Bets" Witherite. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Louise "Bets" Witherite September 6, 1942 September 13, 2019 Betty Louise "Bets" Withe rite, 77, of Port Matilda, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center. Born September 6, 1942, in Boalsburg, she was the daughter of the late Russell Harmon and the late Edna Mae Breon Harpster. On April 5, 1964 she married John L. Witherite, Sr., who survives. She is also survived by three children, John Witherite, Jr. (Gail), of Pine Grove Mills, Lisa Dreibelbis (Albert W. III), of Port Matilda, and Barbara Barr ( Travis), of State College; two sisters, Frances Shook, and Joan Kormanic; two brothers, Harold Harpster, and Jim Harpster and his wife Kathy and sister-in-law, Ann Harpster; seven grandsons, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Roy Harpster, brothers-in-law, Boyd Shook and John Kormanic, sister-in-law, Shirley Harpster, and a nephew, David Harpster. Betty was an avid gardener, loved her flowers, watching birds and loved to draw. She is a graduate of State College Area School and worked as a cafeteria worker there until she retired. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader, 4-H Leader, and was a member of Pine Grove Mills Presbyterian Church. She was also the original Pine Grove Mills Bicentennial/News Letter artist and was a member of PGM VFW post 5825 but her biggest accomplishment in her life was her family and being a mother hen to all the PGM kids. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6-9pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11am at Koch Funeral Home, with the Reverend Ray Campbell officiating. Burial will be at Centre County Memorial Park Memorial contributions may be directed to the at

