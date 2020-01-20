Betty M. Deitrich (1927 - 2020)
Betty M. Deitrich May 14, 1927January 18, 2020 Betty M. Deitrich, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on May 14, 1927, in Marsh Creek, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Alice M. (Yeager) McCloskey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Nevin E. Deitrich, on June 30, 2019. Betty was a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Hublersburg. Betty is survived by two daughters, Sharlene Nolan (Frank) of Bellefonte, Pamela Walker (David) of Bellefonte, two sons, Nevin E. Deitrich, Jr. of Bellefonte, and William C. Deitrich (Deb) of Petersburg. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jason Walker (Nichole), Shelby Hamilton (Keith), Wesley Deitrich (Paula), Shawna Weaver (Shawn), Stephanie Sinkus (Jamie), Sherry Moore (Scott), Kaylene Burek (Mike), by 11 great-grandchildren, Reece, Cayden, Quinn, Zane, Keifer, Nolan, Sydney, Noah, Nash, Sloan, Saige, and one great-great-grandchild, Lawson. Also survived by sister-in-law, Laura Dunkle, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Holland, two brothers, Thomas and Charles McCloskey, Jr. There will be a public viewing held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 1-2pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2pm, at the funeral home with Reverend Elisa Osman officiating. Burial will follow at Hublersburg Cemetery, Walker Township. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 20, 2020
