Betty M. Glasgow
Betty M. Glasgow July 13, 1927 - October 1, 2020 Betty M. Glasgow, of Rebersburg, passed fromthis life on October 1, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was 93. Born July 13, 1927 in Greensburg, Betty was a daughter of the late Paul L. and Bertha Mae (Palmer) Miller. Betty was a graduate of the former Miles Township High School. On September 3, 1947 she married Paul A. Glasgow who preceded her in death on July 15, 1998. Betty, along with Paul was the owner/operator of Glasgow's store in Rebersburg from 1947-1991. She was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Rebersburg where she was active in the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter Marie, who preceded her in death in 2013. She also enjoyed her cat Simba, and watching the birds. Betty is survived by her siblings, Donald E. Miller (Eleanor) of State College, Shirley A. Holmes (Carl) of Hughesville, Mildred M. Stine of Rebersburg, Helen L. Hartley of Mechanicsburg, and Dorothy R. Rudy (Don) of Spring Mills, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and daughter, Betty was preceded in death by one brother, Paul L. Miller, Jr. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Emmanuel UMC in Rebersburg. The funeral will be held at the church on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11 am with Rev. Valerie DeLooze and Rev. Nancy Kuhns officiating. Betty will be laid to rest in the Evangelical Cemetery in Rebersburg. Contributions in memory of Betty may be given to Penns Valley EMS, PO Box 650, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
