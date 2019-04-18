Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Marie Orwig. View Sign

Betty Marie Orwig August 11, 1937 - April 17, 2019 Betty Marie Orwig, 81, of Centre Hall, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Wynwood House in Centre Hall. Born on August 11, 1937, in Centre Hall, she was the daughter of the late D. Glenn and Marian N. (Burd) Fohringer. On June 13, 1959 at the Tusseyville United Methodist Church, she married Ivan "Ike" Orwig, who passed away on January 2, 1991. Marie was a 1955 graduate of Centre Hall-Potter High School. She worked at the First National Bank of Centre Hall and Northwest Savings Bank as a Cashier/Loan Officer for over 35 years before retiring. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Centre Hall. Family was very important to Marie. She tented at the Grange Fair for over 70 years, where she enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends. Many of her friends became part of her extended family. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She liked to go with her lady friends shopping and out to eat. Marie is survived by her two children, David W. Orwig and his wife, Jodie, of East Berlin, PA and Kelly O. Henry and her husband, Harry, of Centre Hall. Also surviving are her four grandchildren; Matthew A. Henry and his wife, Megan, Kristen L. Liddell and her husband, Gregory, Abigail M. Wolf and her husband, Matthew, and Alex R. Orwig, four great grandchildren; Hunter L. Henry, Dakota L. Henry, Regan L. Liddell, and Paige J. Liddell, and two sisters; Sandra Martz and her husband, Samuel, of Pleasant Gap and Norma Flickinger and her husband, Thomas, of Runville. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10-11am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall. Funeral service will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Stephen G. Durr officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autistic Classroom, C/O Penns Valley Education Foundation, P.O. Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

