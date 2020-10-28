Betty Turner
May 29, 1929 - October 23, 2020
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Betty (Lyons) Turner of Pleasant Hills, passed peacefully at the age of 96 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living South Hills.
She was the beloved wife of the late Byron (Bud) Turner, for over 60 years and the daughter of the late Edward and Sarah Lyons. Betty is survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Betty was born and raised in State College, PA where she met and married the love of her life, Bud Turner. Betty lived with Bud's family, his father a Penn State professor, while awaiting Bud's return from WW II. Betty and Bud resided in State College for several years before moving to Pittsburgh in the early 1950's. They lived in the South Hills area of Pittsburgh, primarily at Prospect Park, Whitehall and followed by more than 25 years at the Pleasant Hills Apartments where she and Bud had many friends and fond memories. Betty completed her cosmetology training in State College and worked as a professional hair stylist for more than 50 years at the same salon until she retired in her mid eighties. She had an extraordinary sense of style and fashion and was often thought to be much younger than her actual age. Betty was kind, gentle and loving with a contagious zest for life who warmed all who knew her with her radiant smile and generous heart. She was a faithful, longtime member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church who was always present and helping at church functions and social events.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at Jefferson United Methodist Church, 310 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00AM. Final Interment will be at Centre County Memorial Park in State College, PA. Arrangements handled by the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, 15227, 412-881-4100. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church in remembrance of Betty Turner. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com