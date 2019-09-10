Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Vivian "Corman" Immel. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Visitation 10:00 AM Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Vivian "Corman" Immel September 17, 1929September 9, 2019 Betty Vivian "Corman" Immel, of Madison-burg, passed from this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. She was 89. Born on September 17, 1929 in Millheim, Vivian was the daughter of the late Orvis E. and Mabel "Stover" Corman. She was a 1950 graduate of the former East Penns Valley High School. On December 24, 1955, she married the love of her life, Leonard H. Immel, who survives at their home. Vivian's passing breaks almost 64 years of marriage. Early on Vivian was employed at the former Laurelton State Hospital. After moving to Chester County, she was employed as a laborer at the Graco Factory in Elverson. The biggest and best job was being a homemaker, loving wife and mother. Vivian enjoyed reading, traveling with her sisters and even hunting. She recently remarked she was so glad to have visited Alaska. Vivian was proud that her picture appeared on the back cover of a book her sister had published. In addition to her husband, Vivian is survived by one daughter, Betty I Osborne (David) of Nottingham; two sons, Ronald Immel (Dawn) of Reading and Jeffrey Immel (Laura) of Mohnton; two sisters, Meriam R. Dreibelbis of Port Matilda and Ruth C. Rudy of Centre Hall; two brothers, her fraternal twin, Ray O. Corman of Kempton and Lewis E. Corman of Millheim. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Ronald Immel (Rebecca), Mandy Immel, Cheyenne and Dakota Immel and, Luke and Allyson Osborne; along with three great-grandchildren: Jake, Tyler and Cloe. Vivian was preceded in death by four brothers, Gervis, Robert, Orvis and Randall, and one sister, Maebelle Alters. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-11 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim followed by the funeral service at 11 am with Rev. Larry Frank officiating. Vivian will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Millheim. Contributions in her memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, PO Box 627, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Betty Vivian "Corman" Immel September 17, 1929September 9, 2019 Betty Vivian "Corman" Immel, of Madison-burg, passed from this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. She was 89. Born on September 17, 1929 in Millheim, Vivian was the daughter of the late Orvis E. and Mabel "Stover" Corman. She was a 1950 graduate of the former East Penns Valley High School. On December 24, 1955, she married the love of her life, Leonard H. Immel, who survives at their home. Vivian's passing breaks almost 64 years of marriage. Early on Vivian was employed at the former Laurelton State Hospital. After moving to Chester County, she was employed as a laborer at the Graco Factory in Elverson. The biggest and best job was being a homemaker, loving wife and mother. Vivian enjoyed reading, traveling with her sisters and even hunting. She recently remarked she was so glad to have visited Alaska. Vivian was proud that her picture appeared on the back cover of a book her sister had published. In addition to her husband, Vivian is survived by one daughter, Betty I Osborne (David) of Nottingham; two sons, Ronald Immel (Dawn) of Reading and Jeffrey Immel (Laura) of Mohnton; two sisters, Meriam R. Dreibelbis of Port Matilda and Ruth C. Rudy of Centre Hall; two brothers, her fraternal twin, Ray O. Corman of Kempton and Lewis E. Corman of Millheim. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Ronald Immel (Rebecca), Mandy Immel, Cheyenne and Dakota Immel and, Luke and Allyson Osborne; along with three great-grandchildren: Jake, Tyler and Cloe. Vivian was preceded in death by four brothers, Gervis, Robert, Orvis and Randall, and one sister, Maebelle Alters. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-11 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim followed by the funeral service at 11 am with Rev. Larry Frank officiating. Vivian will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Millheim. Contributions in her memory may be given to Penns Valley EMS, PO Box 627, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close