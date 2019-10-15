Betty Witmer Stoner August 16, 1925October 12, 2019 Betty Witmer Stoner, 94, of Boalsburg, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born August 16, 1925, in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Lincoln T. and Kathryn M. Burd Witmer. On August 16, 1947 she married the late Clarence Stoner. Betty is survived by three children, Larry A. Stoner and his wife Dawn, of State College, David L. Stoner of Boalsburg, and Jeffrey W. Stoner of Bellefonte; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. As the matriarch of our family she provided an ever-loving safe place to always be called home. She brought together our family for all holidays, birthdays, and celebrations. Her beacon of light and love will live on in all of us. Betty was the co-owner and business manager of the South Ridge Motor Inn in State College. Betty enjoyed many different hobbies, including growing flowers, cooking, baking pies and Christmas cookies, sewing, needlepoint and crocheting, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, and watching hummingbirds. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Boalsburg. Visitation will be 9:30 until 11:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, with Rev. John Steitz officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 88, Boalsburg PA 16827. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com and on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 15, 2019