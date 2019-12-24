Beverly B. Haupt January 2, 1935-December 22, 2019 Beverly B. Haupt, 84, of Bellefonte, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Jersey Shore Manor Care. Born on January 2, 1935, in Bush Hollow, PA she was the daughter of the late Edward and Kathleen (Watson) Bush. She was married to William N. Haupt, who preceded her in death on November 12, 1985. Beverly worked for US Cargo as a courier until her retirement. She enjoyed camping and fishing. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. Beverly is survived by her four children, Eric Haupt (Kimberly) of Bellefonte, Ellen Haupt of Julian, Bruce Haupt (Mary) of Bellefonte and Philip Haupt (Marilee) of Port Matilda. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Kristen Hess, Brian Haupt, Tiphany Trout, Michael Haupt, Abram Haupt, Danielle Barton, Steven Kellerman, Jr., Matthew Haupt, Nichole Haupt, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at Brookside Wesleyan Church, 403 Bush Hollow Road, Julian PA 16844, with Pastor Mike Fisher officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 24, 2019