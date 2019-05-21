Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly E. McMurtrie. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly E. McMurtrie November 6, 1940 May 18, 2019 Beverly E. McMurtrie, 78, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Houserville, on November 6, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Clarence D. and Jennie (Eminhizer) Johnson. On October 11, 1960, in Winchester, VA, she married her beloved husband, Ralph E. McMurtrie, who preceded her in death on July 10, 1986, after sharing 25 years of marriage together. Beverly was a 1958 graduate of State College High School. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center, formerly Centre Community Hospital, until her retirement in 2002. She is survived by three children, Ralph E. McMurtrie, Jr. (Amy), Michael L. McMurtrie, and Tanya D. Daughenbaugh (Frank), all of Bellefonte; two grandchildren, Andrew J. McMurtrie and Ryan L. McMurtrie, both of Bellefonte; and one great grandchild, Avery J. McMurtrie. Also surviving are four brothers, Charles M. Johnson, of Bellefonte, Clarence D. Johnson, Jr. (Fran), of Boalsburg, and Stephen C. Johnson (Linda), of State College, and LeMoyne R. Johnson (Edie), of Port Matilda, and two sisters, Sandra M. Rote, of Julian, and Barbara A. Lyons (Harold), of Milesburg. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin L. McMurtrie and infant Douglas Eugene, one grandchild, Emily D. Bowmaster, and two brothers, Dale A. Johnson and Robert L. Johnson. Beverly liked reading the newspaper and watching hummingbirds. She enjoyed watching Penn State and the Steelers play, as well as NASCAR races. She loved eating ice cream but her favorite thing was going to the Grange Fair! A public viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, from 6-8 pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10 am, at the funeral home with Pastor Kathleen Danley officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Meyer Cemetery in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

