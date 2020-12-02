1/
Beverly J. Eminhizer
1933 - 2020
August 27, 1933 - November 24, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Beverly J. Eminhizer, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Beverly was born on August 27, 1933, daughter of the late Geraldene Jessop. On April 17, 1953, she married Richard Eminhizer, who survives at home after sharing over 67 years of marriage together.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by their daughter, Joan Schleiden, and son, Chad Eminhizer. Also surviving is her sister, Susan Myers (Dave), and sister-in-law, Norma Jessop, and nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman, and infant son, David.
Beverly was a "regular" at the Amity House Restaurant and later at the Bellefonte Waffle Shop. She never missed a day! She enjoyed volunteering at the Bellefonte Museum as a docent. She also volunteered at the Bellefonte Library where she took box after box of new books home and applied a protective cover to them. Her love of animals is still evident today as numerous calendars and solicitations requests continue to arrive. She often joked that she did not have any grandchildren but had many granddogs!
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many caregivers at Centre Crest who took wonderful care of Beverly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to the Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church at 1667 Buffalo Run Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
