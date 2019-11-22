Beverly J. Lucas July 4, 1939 November 21, 2019 Beverly J. Lucas, 80, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born in Bellefonte, on July 4, 1939, she was the daughter of the late H. Hoy and Hilda Eudora (Shay) Barnhart. On June 7, 1958, she married her beloved husband, Ernest B. Lucas, who preceded her in death on October 31, 2001, after sharing over 43 years of marriage together. Beverly attended Bellefonte High School. She worked as an electronic technician for Penn Tran for many years. She is survived by her three children, Ron Lucas (Debi), of Gibsonia, Stephen Lucas (Gina), of Fredricksburg, VA, and Karen Troska (Ricky), of Bellefonte, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Barnhart, and one sister, Mary Ester Jordan. Beverly was a member of the Milesburg Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed camping with her family, reading and gardening. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2019