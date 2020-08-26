Beverly Joan Wilkins Smith July 9, 1942 August 24, 2020 Beverly Joan Wilkins Smith, 78, of Bellefonte, passed from this life on August 24, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. Joan was born on July 9, 1942 in Potter Township, she was the daughter of the late Betty Grubb Wilkins and the late Edward Louis Wilkins. On December 11, 1964, she married Frederick R. Smith, who preceded her in death. Joan graduated from Bellefonte High School and held various jobs during her life, but she truly enjoyed being an aunt, mother, and grandmother. She taught the value of the dollar and the two-dollar limit. She loved a hot slot machine, a good yard sale, bingo, playing cards or board games with family and friends, and trips to the beach especially the winters she spent in Holly Hill, FL with the girls. She had a great laugh and wonderful sense of humor that will be greatly missed. Joan was a wonderful cook and could boil her legendary boiling bags to the perfect temperature. She also appreciated everyone else's cooking, famously packing doggie bags at all family gatherings. Joan is survived by her three children, Troy Smith (Angela) of Millheim, Jodi Smith (Mark Konopelski) of Centre Hall, and Kristi Smith of Centre Hall, and her grandchildren, Lydia and Ozbourne Smith of Millheim. Also surviving are sisters, Mary (Jack) Martz, Patricia (Terry) Davis, and Karen (Robert) Garner, and her brothers, Donald (Barb) Wilkins, and Bill Wilkins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Martz. Following Joan's wishes, funeral services are private and will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. The family encourages those who knew and loved Joan to take a moment to laugh and celebrate her life and memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bellefonte Senior Resource Center, Vicky Confer, Center Manager, 110 North Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
