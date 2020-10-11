Beverly June (Young) Auman April 9, 1933 October 3, 2020 Beverly June Young was born April 9, 1933, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Blair Young and Geraldine (Houtz) Young. Beverly was a graduate of Bellefonte High School '51, where she met her future husband John H. Auman '50. The two were married on February 16, 1952. John and Beverly Auman raised three children: Deb (Daniel) McDonald-Royal Center, Indiana, Jan (Janet) Auman-San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and Brian (Sue) Auman-Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. In addition, Beverly is survived by her siblings Robert Young, Brenda Van Ingen, Gary Young and Dennis Young. Beverly is also survived by grandchildren Megan Snow, Brenton McDonald, Alexandra Auman, Chloe Auman, Ruby Auman as well as Great Grandchildren Olivia and Madison Snow and Dylan and Brynna McDonald. Beverly is preceded in death by her beloved husband and parents, and brother David Young sister Shirley (Young) Ingraham. Beverly had fascinating stories of growing up and adventures in and around her hometown. Beverly recalled living for a time in her grandparents' earthen floor basement during the depression. She also recalled being rescued from drowning in a mill race near the current Match Factory. As a child, Beverly was a tomboy, a skilled tree climber, and a hardworking contributor to the family garden on Beaver Street. Beverly;s telling of these stories was entertaining and made her children appreciate their childhoods by comparison. Beverly and John lived with their family for 40 years in Axemann where Beverly took special pride in her home and gardens along Logan Branch, a tributary of Spring Creek. Beverly enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, drawing, painting and pastels. Beverly often provided the artistic painting finish to her husband's wood carvings. Beverly was a "stay at home" mom, but that description does not do justice to just how exceptional she was at that role. While her husband John, worked full time and had volunteer and public service commitments equivalent to a 2nd and 3rd job, Beverly was the glue that held the family together. She was always there for her kids and anyone that needed a helping hand. All the kids knew we had the coolest mom in town. Memories of mom include riding out of control and crashing into the shed on a mini-bike and her terrifying performance as a deranged witch at a Halloween Party, for which Beverly deserved an Academy Award. Beverly enjoyed spending time in nature and had a real love of children and animals especially dogs. Beverly spent summers hosting her grandchildren Megan, Alex and Brenton at the family home and family cabin. "Nana" as she was referred to by the grandkids, was a master at immersing herself in a child's world of make-believe that made summer visits so memorable. Brenton recalls preparing a backpack to go back in time to assist King Arthur, as well as fighting off invading army of green plastic soldiers with the trusty Daisy BB gun, noting Nana was an exceptionally good shot. Beverly loved time at the family cabin in Poe Valley with walks at the Poe Paddy rail trail and tunnel, inner tube floats on Penns Creek and family visits to Penns View. She cared deeply about nature and the environment, believing that it was our duty to take care of God's creation and that everything we needed was provided for us. As such, Beverly viewed the destruction of forests and the loss of wildlife and its habitat, with such deep sadness. On the domestic animal side, the family pets, including Panda, Misty, Sasha, and Simba, were lucky to have the world's most caring owner in Beverly. Beverly took several adventurous trips to visit Jan in Sierra Leone and Lesotho. Jan's favorite memory of mom was on a safari trip to Kruger National Park in South Africa, where Beverly loved the animals and spending time with her new granddaughter. Brian recalls a road trip with Beverly in southern Utah, visiting Canyonlands and Arches national parks. After making the hike to Delicate Arch, there was hard rain, and that night there were no hotel rooms available in Moab. They ended up sleeping in the back of a Subaru wagon in the desert 10 miles outside of town. After a gloomy night, they woke up to a spectacular desert landscape and bright blue skies. It could not have been comfortable for her sleeping in the back of that car, but mom was such a good sport, always upbeat and positive. Beverly was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte before spending the last years of her life at The Oaks care facility in Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania, and The White Oaks care facility in Monticello, Indiana. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.



