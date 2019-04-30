Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Kay "Bev" Putt. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Kay "Bev" Putt November 16, 1937 April 26, 2019 Beverly Kay "Bev" Putt, 81, of Bellefonte, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Centre Crest, Bellefonte. Born November 16, 1937, in State College, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Fred and Mabel Nanette EndersRoss. On March 15, 1954 she married HomerH.Putt, who survives. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Daniel Putt and his wife, Eve, their two children, Tyler and Jaxson; Amanda Botsford and her husband, Adam, and their daughter, Naomi; one sister in-law, Mary Alice Ross of Orwigsburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Randall Keith Putt, on September 23, 2011. Also proceeding her in death were her siblings, Virginia Ross Sunday and her husband, Norman, Armor Ross, Ronald Ross and his wife, Martha, Max Ross and his wife, Jean, and Larry Ross. Bev retired from Hershey Medical Center as a Nurses Aid, prior to employment at Hershey she worked at Penn State University. She was of the Lutheran faith. Visitation will be 11-12 PM, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 PM, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

