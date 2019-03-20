Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly L. Alters. View Sign



Beverly L. Alters Beverly L. Alters, 82, of rural Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Beverly was born on August 26, 1936, in Julian, a daughter of the late John W. and Lena R. Hanscom Hall. On July 4, 1961, she married her husband, Norman C. "Pete" Shawley who preceded her in death on September 6, 1996. On December 31, 1999, she married Dale Alters, who survives at home. Beverly is survived by her extended family, Jackie (Jake) Showalter of Alexandria, Randy (Cindy) Shawley of Pleasant Gap, Dennis (Sharon) Shawley of Julian, Denika Shawley of Bellefonte and Katrina Shawley of Julian. Beverly is also survived by her sisters, Charlotte M. Hall of rural Julian, Lois L. Cunningham of Ephrata, Phyllis (Bill) Gentzel of Milesburg, Patricia (Philip McCartney) Hall of rural Howard, her brothers, Carl Hall, Cecil Hall, Francis (Eileen) Hall and Charles (Mary) Hall, all of rural Julian. Beverly is also survived by her 8 grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Beverly was a homemaker and did farming. She was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Bellefonte. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and baking. In addition to her parents and 1st husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Swisher, Shirley Hall and Everetta Brown and her brother, Jack Hall. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 12 Noon. Funeral services to follow at 12 Noon at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg with Pastor Greg Shipe, officiating. Burial will be in Advent Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019

