Beverly E. Giles May 30, 1932March 29, 2019 Beverly E. Giles, 86, of Bellefonte died March 29, 2019 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Born May 30, 1932 in West Decatur, she was a daughter of the late George A. Price, Jr. and Mabel (Conrad) Price. On April 11, 1953 she married Joseph Ward Giles, who preceded her in death on April 30, 2014. Beverly is survived by one son, Gregory Giles and his fiancee, Linda Margusity and her three sons, Eric, Kyle and Tyler Margusity; two grandchildren, Kellie Giles and Jayson (Melanie) Massey; one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Massey and one brother, Dennis Price. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy; her daughter-in-law, Marlies Giles; two brothers, George Price, III and James Price; and one sister, Norma Freeman. Friends will be received from 4-5 PM, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Crown Crest Cemetery, Clearfield. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to either the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, or the . A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2019