Dr. Billie Sue Willits November 16, 1946November 20, 2019 Dr. Billie Sue Willits, 73, of State College passed away on November 20, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. She was surrounded with love by her family in Hutto, Texas. Dr. Willits was born on November 16, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa to Vernon Clyde and Thelma Sylvia (Hintz) Willits, who preceded her in death. She was married to the late Edward Kelley Jr. who also preceded her in death. Dr. Willits was a wonderful grandmother and an active member of the community. She graduated from high school in Camanche, IA and afterwards attended Mount Saint Clair College, where she received her associates degree. After Mount Saint Clair, she attended the University of Iowa, where she received her undergraduate degree and where she also completed both her master's in English Literature and her doctorate in Labor Relations. After getting her Ph.D., she worked in several cities before accepting a position as the Associate Vice President of Human Resources at Penn State University. In addition to her work at Penn State in Human Resources, Dr. Willits also taught classes at Penn State with her late husband and also on her own. Dr. Willits was an active member of AAUW, Skills and Penn State Hockey (where she helped to coach the Penn State Lady Icers to their first 3 national championship tournaments). She was also active on many boards such as Geisinger Medical, Hershey Medical and most recently as a chair on the State College-Centre County Mental Health Task Force. She leaves behind her son Teague Willits-Kelley and his wife Michelle of State College; sister Jacque Willits of Camanche, Iowa; sister Abby and her husband Steve Maniccia of Hutto, Texas; brother Vernon "Skip" Willits Jr. and his partner Kristin of Camanche, Iowa; two grandchildren. Dr. Willits very much enjoyed her students, summer afternoons in Iowa with her husband relaxing on the Mississippi River and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13th at Grace Lutheran Church located at 205 S. Garner St. State College, PA. Visitation will be from 2-3pm, memorial services from 3-4pm and a memorial celebration afterwards from 5-7pm at Gigi's located at 2080 Cato Ave. State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, we request that any memorial donations be sent to Skills of Central PA 341 Science Park Road State College PA 814-238-3245 in memory of Billie Sue Willits.

