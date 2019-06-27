Billy Novosel August 4, 1937 June 18, 2019 Billy "Mr. N" Novosel, 81, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at home. Born August 4, 1937, in Bellefonte, he was a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Novosel. After graduating from Bellefonte High School, he went to Penn State. He then worked up to manager for 3 A&P stores in the Lewistown/Bellefonte area, then became a manager of Hardees in Mechanicsburg and from there to Burger King. Then he retired as a Yellow Cab taxi driver. After retiring, he enjoyed working in his flower beds and spending time with his family. He was an active member in Bowmansdale Church of God. Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Anna (Wolfe) Novosel; daughter, Tara Novosel; son, Brad Novosel; 2 step-daughters, Laura Wallen and Leighann Merris Stuckey; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Novosel; 2 sisters, Sally Alters and Mary Jane Fisher; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 30th, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bowmansdale Church of God, 101 E. Lisburn Rd. Bowmansdale, PA 17055. Light repast will follow service in church social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.

