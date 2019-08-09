Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bing G. Smith Sr.. View Sign Service Information Donald G Walker Funeral Home Inc 231 High St Lock Haven , PA 17745 (570)-748-5329 Send Flowers Obituary

Bing G. Smith, Sr. January 27, 1953 ~ August 7, 2019 Bing G. Smith, Sr., 66, of Castanea passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. Born January 27, 1953 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Robert S. and Billie Rote Smith. After graduating from Lock Haven High School in 1970, he proudly served in the United States Army. On December 22, 1972, he married his love, the former Deb Blazina, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage. In his younger years, Bing was a tree trimmer. He then was employed by Penn State University as the Supervisor of Environmental Services. Bing loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and liked going to camp. Bing also enjoyed his crick lot where he could be found sitting by the fire with his dog, Cookie. Along with his wife, Deb Smith of Castanea, he is survived by four children: Bing (Debbie) Smith, Jr. of Castanea, Brandy (Gama) Castro of Lock Haven, Heather Smith of Castanea and Zachary (Kendra) Smith of Castanea; nine grandchildren: Kyle, Bing, III, Phillip, Keanu, Skylar, Tyrease, Yuridia, Mason and Evaleigh; three great grandchildren: Rya, Makenna and Hendrix; four siblings: Janet Dangle, Sylvia Breon, George Mayes and Robert L. Smith; and his lifelong best friend, Terry McCaulley. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 P.M. at Dunkled Acres, 1009 First Fork Rd., Jersey Shore. Friends and family will be received on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6 until 8 P.M. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745. Memorial contributions in Bing's name may be made to either the or the Clinton County S.P.C.A. through the funeral home. Online condolences may be given by visiting

