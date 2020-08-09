Blair D. Smith April 4, 1926 August 6, 2020 Blair D. Smith, of Pleasant Gap, formerly of Martinsburg and Hollidaysburg, passed away peacefully among family and the loving staff of Centre Crest on August 6, 2020. Born April 4, 1926 in Martinsurg he was the son of the late Susae and Amon Smith. He was a 1943 graduate of Morrison Cove High School and attended Juniata College. He retired after 30 years as an office manager for the Federal Farm and Credit Banks and Production Credit Associations under the Federal Intermediate Credit Banks of Baltimore. He was a veteran of the Army and served in the Korean Conflict in Intelligence and also as a Medic from 1955-1957. He was honorably discharged. Blair is survived by two daughters, Beth Ann Bower (Charles) and Sue Ellen Bainbridge (Steven) and numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara L. Smith, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. In addition, he was preceded by three sisters, Vera, Louise, Darlene; and three brothers, Clyde, Eli and Mahlon. He was a member of the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Heartfelt thanks to our church family, to Dr. Dennis Shannon, his staff and to all the administration and staff of Centre Crest for their kindness, compassion, and care for the last three years. In addition, the family would like to thank their friends and relatives for all their love and support. Blair loved hunting and spending time in the woods. He often prepared his Sunday School lessons sitting in the woods in Greens Valley. The home of Barbara and Blair was always open to anyone and always full of love and laughter. Sunday night was always game night for friends and family. Most of all he loved sitting on his porch with friends and fixing or inventing things. His house was filled with wonderful things he invented to make life easier for his wife. Blair was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, and friend who will be greatly missed. His life has been blessed by deep faith, love of friends and family, and a great sense of humor. He left the world with no unfinished business. He easily expressed his gratitude and love for his family and friends. His quiet, gentle spirit will live on in all those who knew him. Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held, a Celebration of Life service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church, 179 S. Main Street, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823 or to the future Centre Care Garden Fund, 502 E. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.