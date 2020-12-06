Blaise Davis
December 1, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Blaise J. Davis passed away in Bellefonte, PA on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, due to complications form COVID-19. He was a resident at Centre Crest nursing home for the past year because of chronic health issues.
Blaise was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Jack E. and Barbara (Mooney) Davis. He is survived by his mother, Barbara, of Moon Township, PA and siblings Brian J., Thomas G. (Deanna) Davis and Barbara D. Glynn. He is preceded in death by his father; Jack E. Davis (deceased November 21, 2020).
Blaise graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1974 and received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Penn State University in 1978. With a Business Logistics degree, Blaise worked in distribution for multiple companies throughout his career.
Prior to his declining health, Blaise was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte where he enjoyed being in the choir. Blaise loved fishing, playing pool, and he played softball for many years in the Aliquippa Softball League. Blaise was a lifelong fan of the Pirates, Steelers and his Nittany Lions.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at a future date.
