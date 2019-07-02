Blanche E. Jones October 8, 1929June 30, 2019 Blanche E. Jones, 89, of State College died June 30, 2019 at Arista Care Hearth-side. Born October 8, 1929 in Freeburg, PA she was a daughter of the late Marlin Lee and Mary Helen (Klinger) Moyer. On March 27, 1948 in Paxtonville, PA she married Layton B. Jones who preceded her in death on April 19, 2003. She was a 1947 graduate of Middleburg High School. Blanche was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Grove Mills. She retired in 1955 from Murata Electronics, quality control department, after 38 years of service. Blanche also served as a Crossing Guard at the Corl Street Elementary School for 10 plus years. She enjoyed sports (baseball, basketball and football), travelling and spending time with her family. She is survived by a son, Jerry and his wife Donna of Bellefonte; one sister, Annabelle Moyer, two brothers, Wayne and Ned Moyer, two grandsons, Matthew (Laurie) and Kyle Jones and a great granddaughter, Peighton Jones. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Walter and Helen Wagner, and seven brothers, Harold, Earl, John, Paul, Jerry, Carl and Billy Moyer. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 --10:00 a.m. at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral & Cremation Services, PC, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with The Reverend Paul Tomkiel, officiating. Interment will be in Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Blanche's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 277 Pine Grove Road, Pine Grove Mills 16801. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 2, 2019