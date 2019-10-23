|
|
Bonita Eloise Horner Burke February 6, 1942October 20, 2019 Bonita Eloise Horner Burke, 77, of Lemont, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family, after a lengthy illness. Born February 6, 1942, in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Phylis (Foster) Horner. She married Edward C Burke, who preceded her in death on September 16, 2017. She is survived by four children, Ed and his companion, Danielle LeBlanc, of Spencer, MA. Beth, and her companion, Jake Brebrich, of Chestnut Ridge, PA. Chris, and his wife, Vickie, of Tyrone, PA. Betsy, and her husband, Gene Brinkman, of Bellefonte, PA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Todd, Tyler, Brianne, Chance, Chase, Madison & Aubrey. As well as, great-granddaughter, Andi. In addition, she is also survived by three siblings, Bob Horner, Judy Dean, and Shawn Cox. Additionally, Bunny is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and her caregivers from Home Instead. Bunny was self-employed, for many years, running a day care from her home. She enjoyed collecting cook books, word search books, spending time at camp, flea markets, yard sales & auctions. Her favorite things to do, were spending time with family, especially cooking their favorite foods; and going for long rides looking for deer. She and Ed were often seen at the bear check stations, as well as Benezette, looking for Elk. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a celebration of life to immediately follow at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. Interment will be in Centre County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Bunny's name, may be made to the , 270 Walker Drive, Suite 15, State College, PA 16801. A guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at the following website: www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
|
|
|
|