Bonna J. Seyler January 15, 1947-June 26, 2020 Bonna J. Seyler, 73, formerly of Lamar, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Jersey Shore Manor Care. Born on January 15, 1947, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Arthur P. and Catherine (Kline) Roan. She married Richard A. Seyler in 1966 in Bellefonte. Bonna is a 1964 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. She was employed at various jobs, but she found her mission in life was to provide a loving home for her family. She attended the Coleville Wesleyan Church. Bonna enjoyed bingo and gardening. She was a yard sale enthusiast. She loved looking for bargains, not only for herself, but for others also. She looked forward to attending family gatherings, especially all the children's birthday parties. Along with her husband, Bonna is survived by her son, Robert J. Seyler of Pittsburgh, one brother, Harold Roan and his wife, Sharon, of Snow Shoe, one sister, Anna Seyler and her husband, Ronald, of Mill Hall, and many nieces and nephews. Bonna was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Arthur P. "Joe" Roan, Jr. and Kenneth Roan, and one sister; Rhoda Haupt. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10am. Burial will follow at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Mill Hall. Due the current restrictions and out of respect for others, please wear face mask and maintain social distance as best you can. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 28, 2020.