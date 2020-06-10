Bonnie K. Dean
Bonnie K. Dean June 6, 1950-June 7, 2020 Bonnie K. Dean, 70, of Warriors Mark passed away on June 7 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. She was born June 6, 1950 in Philipsburg, the daughter of Janet Fink. On March 18, 1972 in Port Matilda she married Daryl R. Dean who survives. She is also survived by two sons, Richard and Daniel, both of Warriors Mark. She worked in housekeeping at the South Ridge Hotel for over 20 years and at various other jobs before retiring in 2006. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
