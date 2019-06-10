Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lee Baughman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Lee Baughman April 3, 1945June 7, 2019 Bonnie Lee Baughman of State College died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was born on April 3, 1945, in Altoona, PA, the daughter of the late Dean and Imogene (Miller) Halbritter. Bonnie was a graduate of Tyrone Area High School and The Penn State University. She was employed by Penn State from 1964 until her retirement in 2000. She was a Director of Center Administration for the Ben Franklin Program. She then worked part time for Target and Boyles Insurance Agency. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Tyrone and attended Grace Lutheran Church in State College. She was a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association, the Centre County Alumni Association, and the Nittany Lion Club. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Christine Halbritter of Hatfield, PA; one niece, Aimee Taylor (Jeff) of Mickleton, NJ; one nephew, Brad Halbritter of New York, NY, and two great nephews, Owen and Ethan Taylor. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Dean Halbritter in 2005. At Bonnie's request, there will be no public visitation or services. A a later date a private family burial will be held at Blair Memorial Park, Altoona, PA. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

