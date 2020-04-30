Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lou Sharer Ashcroft. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Burial 11:00 AM Oak Lawn Cemetery with social distancing Tyrone , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Lou Sharer Ashcroft January 24, 1942-April 27, 2020 Bonnie Lou Sharer Ashcroft died at home on April 27, 2020 in State College, PA, of an extended illness surrounded by family. Bonnie was born January 24, 1942, at Sewickley Hospital to Robert D. Sharer, son of Calvin and Arminta Blowers Sharer and Dorothy "Sis" Hample Sharer, daughter of Oscar and Ruth Westin Hample. Bonnie spent most of her youth at the family farm in Bald Eagle where she enjoyed the animals and dances in Tyrone. On May 29, 1965 Bonnie married Ronald W. Ashcroft, son of Joseph and Rhoda Aschroft. Bonnie and Ron's wedding was the first non Latin spoken wedding at St. Matthews Church in Tyrone. Bonnie and Ron made their home in Tyrone, Altoona and then State College in 1988. Bonnie is survived by her husband, their daughter, Bonnie Jean Schauer, son-in-law Glenn, of DuBois, PA and two grandchildren, Christine, of Murraysville, PA and Adam, of Slippery Rock, PA. Bonnie was predeceased by her sister Robin Olley and brother in law Gerry Gill, brother in law Greg Ashcroft, sister in law Carol Hicks Ashcroft. Additionally, survived by sisters Carole Gill, Cathy Gergley (Richard), Pam Wagner, and brother Rob (Edie), brother in law Matthew Olley, brother in law Joseph Ashroft, brother in law Dan Ashcroft (Jane), sister in law Ruth Ashcroft. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie was a Registered Nurse with a quest for knowledge having graduated from Presbyterian-University Hospital of Pittsburgh, PA, in 1962 and The Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science, in 1982 and a Master of Science degree, in 1995. She had a full professional career working in all aspects of healthcare in both acute and long-term care. Bonnie also taught at the LPN, diploma, and Bachelor degree level of nursing. She obtained advanced certifications in the areas within she worked, always striving for excellence as a professional nurse. When the health care community was confronted with the concern of caring for AIDS patients, Bonnie was determined to educate the public of the facts impacting health care and communities, thus developing the AIDS Intervention Project of Central Pennsylvania. Additionally, she worked at varied levels within management, administration, and education. While teaching at The Penn State School of Nursing, Bonnie was awarded the Schreyer Award of Excellence in Teaching. She also authored numerous professional articles and presented at local and national conferences. And she was actively involved in community organizations, such as Rotary Club of State College and the . Bonnie's caring and loving personality extended beyond her career to her daughter and grandchildren of whom she was so proud. Bonnie always wanted to be a "mommy" and she was a wonderful inspiring mommy to Bonnie Jean, always being her daughter's number one cheerleader and confidant. Bonnie would often comment, "I deal in quality not quantity". Her hobbies included: genealogy, decorating, gardening, swimming, photography, travelling, walking on the beach at sunrise and spending time with family. Over the years the family has enjoyed many trips to southern Carolina Shores, to New York City to take in Broadway shows, trips to Disney World, including when Magic Kingdom opened in 1971 and numerous RVing trips with their Parsons Jack Russell, Buddy, south to the Gulf. A burial service with social distancing will be at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Tyrone Saturday, May 2 at 11am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Central PA Humane Society, 1837 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, where Bonnie rescued many of her pet dogs over the years or the , 1375 Martin St Ste 206, State College. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of guestbook may be entered at

Bonnie Lou Sharer Ashcroft January 24, 1942-April 27, 2020 Bonnie Lou Sharer Ashcroft died at home on April 27, 2020 in State College, PA, of an extended illness surrounded by family. Bonnie was born January 24, 1942, at Sewickley Hospital to Robert D. Sharer, son of Calvin and Arminta Blowers Sharer and Dorothy "Sis" Hample Sharer, daughter of Oscar and Ruth Westin Hample. Bonnie spent most of her youth at the family farm in Bald Eagle where she enjoyed the animals and dances in Tyrone. On May 29, 1965 Bonnie married Ronald W. Ashcroft, son of Joseph and Rhoda Aschroft. Bonnie and Ron's wedding was the first non Latin spoken wedding at St. Matthews Church in Tyrone. Bonnie and Ron made their home in Tyrone, Altoona and then State College in 1988. Bonnie is survived by her husband, their daughter, Bonnie Jean Schauer, son-in-law Glenn, of DuBois, PA and two grandchildren, Christine, of Murraysville, PA and Adam, of Slippery Rock, PA. Bonnie was predeceased by her sister Robin Olley and brother in law Gerry Gill, brother in law Greg Ashcroft, sister in law Carol Hicks Ashcroft. Additionally, survived by sisters Carole Gill, Cathy Gergley (Richard), Pam Wagner, and brother Rob (Edie), brother in law Matthew Olley, brother in law Joseph Ashroft, brother in law Dan Ashcroft (Jane), sister in law Ruth Ashcroft. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie was a Registered Nurse with a quest for knowledge having graduated from Presbyterian-University Hospital of Pittsburgh, PA, in 1962 and The Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science, in 1982 and a Master of Science degree, in 1995. She had a full professional career working in all aspects of healthcare in both acute and long-term care. Bonnie also taught at the LPN, diploma, and Bachelor degree level of nursing. She obtained advanced certifications in the areas within she worked, always striving for excellence as a professional nurse. When the health care community was confronted with the concern of caring for AIDS patients, Bonnie was determined to educate the public of the facts impacting health care and communities, thus developing the AIDS Intervention Project of Central Pennsylvania. Additionally, she worked at varied levels within management, administration, and education. While teaching at The Penn State School of Nursing, Bonnie was awarded the Schreyer Award of Excellence in Teaching. She also authored numerous professional articles and presented at local and national conferences. And she was actively involved in community organizations, such as Rotary Club of State College and the . Bonnie's caring and loving personality extended beyond her career to her daughter and grandchildren of whom she was so proud. Bonnie always wanted to be a "mommy" and she was a wonderful inspiring mommy to Bonnie Jean, always being her daughter's number one cheerleader and confidant. Bonnie would often comment, "I deal in quality not quantity". Her hobbies included: genealogy, decorating, gardening, swimming, photography, travelling, walking on the beach at sunrise and spending time with family. Over the years the family has enjoyed many trips to southern Carolina Shores, to New York City to take in Broadway shows, trips to Disney World, including when Magic Kingdom opened in 1971 and numerous RVing trips with their Parsons Jack Russell, Buddy, south to the Gulf. A burial service with social distancing will be at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Tyrone Saturday, May 2 at 11am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Central PA Humane Society, 1837 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, where Bonnie rescued many of her pet dogs over the years or the , 1375 Martin St Ste 206, State College. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook. Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close