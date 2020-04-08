Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Sue Hagemeyer Kutz. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Sue Hagemeyer Kutz March 20, 1940-April 6, 2020 Bonnie Sue Hagemeyer Kutz, age 80, passed away on April 6th in State College, PA. Bonnie was born on March 20, 1940 in Bloomsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Charles W. Hagemeyer from Bloomsburg, PA, and Grace Hurst, from Springfield, PA. Bonnie graduated High School from St. Cyrils Academy in Danville, PA and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Bloomsburg University. She served as a substitute teacher while raising her children, and owned and operated a golf store with her husband, A. Robert Kutz, in Greenville, SC for 15 years. They returned north to State College, PA in 2002 and have resided there ever since. Throughout their 36-year marriage, Robert was an exceptionally devoted and loving husband. Bonnie was a competitive tennis player and a golfer, and she loved to play bridge with her friends. She also loved crafting and gardening. Wherever she lived throughout her life, she established deep and lasting friendships. Known for always helping those in need, Bonnie touched the lives of many, many people throughout the years, and she embraced her grandmother role with passion and devotion. Her Old English Sheepdogs, Fergie and Lizzie, were her most adored and faithful four-legged companions. Bonnie is predeceased by a brother, Charles W. Hagemeyer Jr., and a sister, Helen Claire Hagemeyer. She is survived by her brother, John H. Hagemeyer; her son, Harry S. Evert, Jr., her daughter, Denise L. Evert and her step-daughters, Tracy Galloway and Kelly D'Orazio; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In Bonnie's honor, donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

