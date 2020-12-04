1/1
Brad Allan Hardy
1969 - 2020
Brad Allan Hardy
July 4, 1969 - November 30, 2020
Petersburg, Pennsylvania - Brad Allan Hardy, 51, of Petersburg, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.
Born July 4, 1969, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Gene L. and Joyce (Prisk) Hardy. He is survived by his wife Paulette (Gardner) Hardy who he united in marriage on July 14, 2001.
In addition to his wife, Brad is survived by three children, Ronald (Teddy) Gardner and his wife Rachael of Lewistown, Kassandra (Kasey) Gardner and her spouse Christopher Myers of Huntingdon, and Sierra Beam and her husband Tristan of Huntingdon. He has four grandchildren Jayce (Bubby), Easton, Lillian and Scarlett. He also has four brothers, Todd Hardy and wife Sandra of Montoursville, Kipp Hardy of Petersburg, Josh Hardy and his wife Melinda of Beccaria and Eric Hardy and his wife Samantha of Petersburg as well as many nieces and nephews.
Brad was a graduate of Juniata Valley Class of 1987. He fulfilled his life long dream of becoming an independent business owner in May of 2013 when he opened Extreme Motor Sports LLC (EMS) where he specialized in ATV and Cycle repair. Brad gained the respect of his customers due to his dedication, work ethic and his determination to stand behind his work.
Brad was a family man whose past times include riding four wheelers and dirt bikes, going to dirt track races with his friends, and his favorite of all, spending quality time with his four grandchildren who all loved their "Pap" very much.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 6-9pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S Atherton St, State College.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 6-9pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S Atherton St, State College.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Koch Funeral Home - State College
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
