Bradd E. Foust June 29, 1965 - January 4, 2020 Bradd E. Foust, 54, of Bellefonte, died on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was born June 29, 1965, a son of Nancy L. (Folk) Foust, of Bellefonte and the late Franklin E. Foust. Bradd was a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He worked at WBLF, Bellefonte for numerous years. Later, he worked as an independent DJ for weddings and parties. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 206, Bellefonte and the Bellefonte Post 1600. Bradd loved going on road trips and hanging out with friends. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Brian Foust. Burial will be held privately in the Watsontown Cemetery. The family will provide the flowers and suggest contribution's in Bradd's memory may be made to the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St. Watsontown, PA 17777 to help defray funeral cost. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 27, 2020