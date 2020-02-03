Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda E. Pellerite. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda E. Pellerite December 11, 1949 - January 31, 2020 Brenda E. Pellerite, 70, of Philipsburg, passed away at the home of her daughter Sandy, on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born December 11, 1949 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert C. & Emma Rose (Eck) Hillman. Brenda was a 1967 graduate of Clearfield High School and worked as an Independent Road and Bridge Inspector. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the , Am Vets and Elks. Brenda had a love of riding motorcycles, travelling and going to the beach. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Jennifer Nunn (Brian) of Wilmington, NC, Sandra Angelovic (Stephen) of Philipsburg, and Paula Pellerite of Wilmington, NC; step daughters Robin Kephart of Philipsburg and Bobbi Jo Lesko (Joe) of Philipsburg; brother Frank Hillman (Linda) of McKinney, TX; sister Gertrude Hillman of Delaware; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother William Hillman and a sister Sharon DeLarme. A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10am with Pastor Noel Meyers officiating. Brenda will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, February 7, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm and on Saturday, February 8 from 9 to 10am. Memorial contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to the , 108R N. 2nd St. Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 or online at . Online condolences to the family can be made at

