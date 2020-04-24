Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda S. "Muzzy" Boone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda S. "Muzzy" Boone September 27, 1958 - April 22, 2020 Brenda S. "Muzzy" Boone, 61, of Miles burg passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Brenda was born in Bellefonte on September 27, 1958, the daughter of the late William R. and Jane Miller Shuey. She was married to Gary L. Boone who survives at home. Brenda was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She worked as a Medical Assistant at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home and received great enjoyment caring for her patients. She enjoyed socializing, crafts, traveling, going to the beach, campfires and especially loved Michigan Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with her husband she is survived by her step-daughters, Dawn Rider (Doug Taylor) of Bellefonte, Kimberly Rupert of Mingoville; her sisters, Janet (Ed) Stahlman of Largo, FL, Amy (Curtis) Carnahan of Pleasant Gap and her brother, William (JoAnna) Shuey of State College. Also surviving is her grandson, Seth A. L. Billotte of Milesburg, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by many cousins. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbi Lee Boone in 1998. A Celebration of Life Service will be held and announced at a later date. The family would like to give a special thanks to Brenda's sister-in-law, Lisa Boone, who took such loving care of her at home. Also a special thanks for all of the love and care given to Brenda and her family from 365 Hospice and the staff at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

Brenda S. "Muzzy" Boone September 27, 1958 - April 22, 2020 Brenda S. "Muzzy" Boone, 61, of Miles burg passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Brenda was born in Bellefonte on September 27, 1958, the daughter of the late William R. and Jane Miller Shuey. She was married to Gary L. Boone who survives at home. Brenda was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She worked as a Medical Assistant at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home and received great enjoyment caring for her patients. She enjoyed socializing, crafts, traveling, going to the beach, campfires and especially loved Michigan Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with her husband she is survived by her step-daughters, Dawn Rider (Doug Taylor) of Bellefonte, Kimberly Rupert of Mingoville; her sisters, Janet (Ed) Stahlman of Largo, FL, Amy (Curtis) Carnahan of Pleasant Gap and her brother, William (JoAnna) Shuey of State College. Also surviving is her grandson, Seth A. L. Billotte of Milesburg, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by many cousins. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbi Lee Boone in 1998. A Celebration of Life Service will be held and announced at a later date. The family would like to give a special thanks to Brenda's sister-in-law, Lisa Boone, who took such loving care of her at home. Also a special thanks for all of the love and care given to Brenda and her family from 365 Hospice and the staff at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close