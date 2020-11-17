1/1
Brett W. Rossman
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brett W. Rossman
September 17, 1978 - November 13, 2020
Sandy Ridge, Pennsylvania - Brett W. Rossman, of Sandy Ridge, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 as the result of injuries sustained in a car accident. He was 42. Born September 17, 1978 in State College, Brett was a son of Terry and Brenda (Winter) Rossman of Spring Mills.
In addition to his parents, Brett is survived by two sons, Memphis A. and Oaklee W. Rossman, both of Port Matilda; one sister, Terra L. Deithorn (Eric) of Bellefonte; maternal grandparents, Frank and Joyce Winter of Millheim; paternal grandparents, Dale and Shirley Rossman of Spring Mills and two nephews, Alexander and Bentley Deithorn of Bellefonte.
Brett was a 1998 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. He had been employed in construction before going to work for Mammoth Restoration. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. He was a member of the Farmers Mills UCC & Lutheran Church and the Port Matilda Fire Company where he was the head cook for events. Brett also supported and helped his sons with their tractor pulling events.
All services are private. Contributions in memory of Brett may be sent to the Neff Funeral Home, POB 437, Millheim, PA 16854. They will then be forwarded to the family after a Trust Fund is set up for Memphis and Oaklee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffunerlhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Brett loved his boys. He took a parenting class he listened worked hard and completed the class. He loved his time withem at tractor pulls, loved to take them hunting, knew how to encourage his children. He was a hoping to see them more. He tried his best to get through my program. Was so proud of his sons accomplishments. He was trying so hard. My heart is sad.
Lisa Buchwitz
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved