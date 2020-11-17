Brett W. Rossman
September 17, 1978 - November 13, 2020
Sandy Ridge, Pennsylvania - Brett W. Rossman, of Sandy Ridge, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 as the result of injuries sustained in a car accident. He was 42. Born September 17, 1978 in State College, Brett was a son of Terry and Brenda (Winter) Rossman of Spring Mills.
In addition to his parents, Brett is survived by two sons, Memphis A. and Oaklee W. Rossman, both of Port Matilda; one sister, Terra L. Deithorn (Eric) of Bellefonte; maternal grandparents, Frank and Joyce Winter of Millheim; paternal grandparents, Dale and Shirley Rossman of Spring Mills and two nephews, Alexander and Bentley Deithorn of Bellefonte.
Brett was a 1998 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. He had been employed in construction before going to work for Mammoth Restoration. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. He was a member of the Farmers Mills UCC & Lutheran Church and the Port Matilda Fire Company where he was the head cook for events. Brett also supported and helped his sons with their tractor pulling events.
All services are private. Contributions in memory of Brett may be sent to the Neff Funeral Home, POB 437, Millheim, PA 16854. They will then be forwarded to the family after a Trust Fund is set up for Memphis and Oaklee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffunerlhome.com
