Brian G. Hill Brian G. Hill passed away on July 15, 2020. He was born in 1963, in Bellefonte, PA and grew up in nearby Boalsburg. Brian was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth R. Hill, his maternal grandparents, Mildred (Kyler) Sweet and William Nathaniel Sweet, Jr. and his paternal grandparents Anne (Ward) Hill and L. Russell Hill. He is survived by his sister, Linda J. (AJ) Hill, his parents Mona J. (Sweet) Hill and Logan R. Hill, and his son, Jacob Hill. Brian loved being a father to Jake and being a brother, son, and friend of many was central to his life. After graduating from State College High School Brian served in the Navy Nuclear Submarine program and then earned B.S in Finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He was active in TEP fraternity as an officer and representative at national meetings. Brian earned his MBA from Penn State, during which time he was both a Lion Ambassador and a member of the National Honor Society. Brian's business career began Aultman Health Care System in Canton, Ohio, followed by finance positions for Diebold and Timken, also in Canton. Brian enjoyed sharing his business knowledge by teaching at Cleveland State University and Kent State University. At the time of his illness, Brian was employed in finance management at the Penn State School of Medicine in Hershey, PA. Brian was a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association and belonged to the American Legion. He was an avid photographer focusing on people, animals, plants, and places he visited. He was a superb woodworker with an excellent eye for detail. Brian was very knowledgeable in many areas of life and could repair just about anything. His other interests included vintage sport cars including his Triumph TR7, gardening, cooking healthy meals, traveling, golfing, fishing, and building his rental business. Brian was a lifetime learner and was always interested in the people and world around him. As a Navy veteran, Brian believed in helping his fellow veterans. To help central Pennsylvania veterans in need, Brian was the treasurer, tax advisor and volunteer with the TAP Memorial Foundation 501(c). His knowledge and support were invaluable. Services will be held St. John's UCC, Church Street, Boalsburg, PA. Receiving friends and family will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020. Memorial service at 10:30, followed by committal services at the Boalsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Brian's memory to the TAP Memorial Foundation, PO Box 55, Campbelltown, PA 17010. We will host celebrations of his life at a later date when daily life is less overwhelming. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelman funeral home.com
. In keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the services are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.